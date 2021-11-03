Aramex opens express courier handling facility at King Khalid International Airport

Emirati logistics and delivery firm Aramex has officially opened its new express courier handling facility located in the Model Cargo Village at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new 5,900m2 facility has been equipped with the latest automated parcel sorting systems enabling it to handle up to 100,000 shipments per day. In addition, it is directly connected to the Saudi Customs Clearance systems, which will reduce the time needed to clear shipments.

Othman Aljeda, group CEO of Aramex, said, “Since establishing its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Aramex proved to be an active partner in the Saudi society and gained the trust of various sectors through its high-end innovative solutions and services.”

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Nowaiser, general manager of Aramex in Saudi Arabia, said, “We are confident that this facility will boost the competitive advantage of Aramex in the Kingdom and promote its leading market position. The launch of our new facility comes in line with Aramex’s plans to continue expanding and ramping up its operations in KSA, which is one of the most important markets for us. It will also contribute to accelerating the process of clearing and delivering parcels and thus enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Aramex plans to continue investing in more facilities in Saudi Arabia as it benefits from its strategic geographic location and infrastructure linking all three continents (Asia, Africa, and Europe).