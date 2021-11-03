Timelapse animation captures engineering feat underway at Western Sydney Airport

A new timelapse animation has combined 3D survey scans with satellite imagery to capture the engineering feat underway to construct Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, Australia.

Covering approximately 1,780ha, the new airport is set to directly inject more than A$100m (US$75m) into businesses in Western Sydney.

Simon Hickey, CEO of Western Sydney Airport (WSA), said more than 20,000,000m3 of earth has been moved to date in what is one of the biggest earthmoving challenges in Australian history.

“Construction of Western Sydney International has already led to more than A$100m (US$75m) being contracted to businesses across Western Sydney and we are only at the beginning of the build,” Hickey said. “These Western Sydney businesses – from indigenous businesses to small and family-run businesses – are delivering equipment and services we need to build Sydney’s new airport.

“Beyond this direct investment, we know the flow-on effects of this economic stimulus go much further when it comes to boosting the local economy, whether it’s the construction worker buying lunch at the local café or refueling at the local petrol station.

“This is just the beginning – the employment and investment opportunities for Western Sydney will continue to significantly increase once terminal construction commences later this year and runway construction begins in 2022,” he said.

Half the project’s workforce is from Western Sydney, exceeding the construction phase target of 30%. From 2026 when the airport opens, at least 50% of people working at the airport must be from Western Sydney.

“This project will be a game-changer for Western Sydney locals who want to work closer to home and have more time to spend with their families, not just in the construction phase, but for many decades to come,” said Hickey.

“It’s more important than ever that a nation-building project like Western Sydney International gets on with the task of creating jobs and driving the local investment Western Sydney needs to recover from the pandemic.”