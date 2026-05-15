Kempegowda boosts airside safety and control with AI.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced an integrated smart airside safety system at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) to boost operational safety and control across critical airside zones.

Designed to enhance safety at cross-service roads (CSRs), where aircraft and ground vehicle movements intersect, the system brings together AI‑based computer vision, intelligent automation and centralized control.

The new system uses a real‑time situational intelligence framework that combines computer‑vision‑based detection of vehicle movement, contextual risk assessment and automated signaling into one operating model. AI‑enabled cameras interpret activity at CSR intersections, identify potential right‑of‑way conflicts, detect non‑compliant movements and validate zone clearance in real time.

Based on these detections, the system triggers automated inset light activation to protect aircraft rights of way and restores normal signaling once the intersection is confirmed clear. A centralized monitoring and analytics platform digitally logs all events.

By embedding technology into operations, the system creates a data-driven separation layer between aircraft and ground vehicles, reducing human error, especially during night and low-visibility conditions. It also establishes a scalable foundation for predictive safety analytics, enabling trend analysis, peak-hour optimization, compliance mapping and risk forecasting.

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