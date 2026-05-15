Port Authority launches major solar expansion at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced plans to expand solar energy infrastructure at Newark Liberty International Airport, adding around 5MW of generating capacity across five sites.

The project is expected to produce nearly 5,900,000kWh of electricity in its first year – enough to power more than 550 homes – and forms part of the agency’s wider push toward net zero emissions.

The development will be delivered in partnership with SunLight General Capital under a power purchase agreement. The developer will design, build, finance, own and operate the systems, while the Port Authority will purchase the electricity at a fixed rate. Construction is due to begin this year, with completion targeted for 2028.

The expansion will increase the agency’s solar capacity to nearly 20MW across approximately 32,000 panels: a significant rise from the 1.6MW installed in 2021. The Port Authority has already grown its solar capacity to more than 14MW across its facilities.

The five new installations will be situated across rooftops, parking lots and parking structures, including the Terminal C garage, P4 garage and a rideshare lot. The rideshare installation will support fast-charging electric vehicle stations.

According to the Port Authority, the project will avoid nearly 2,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing around 460 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said the project would contribute to the state’s clean energy goals. “This initiative will add nearly 5,900,000kWh of clean energy annually, support new jobs and move us closer to a clean energy future,” she stated.

Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole added, “Today we’re adding to that record with 5MW of new solar capacity across five more sites, moving this airport and this agency even closer to net zero emissions.”

According to Port Authority executive director Kathryn Garcia, the scale of the project reflects the agency’s climate commitments. “These five additional sites at the airport, together generating 5MW, show that our net zero commitment is more than wishful thinking,” she said.

The announcement comes as the Port Authority revealed it has achieved its interim target of reducing direct emissions by 35% by 2025. The agency intends to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Newark Liberty already hosts a 5MW rooftop solar array on the Terminal A parking garage, described as the largest of its kind at a US airport.

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