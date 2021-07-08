Belgrade Airport continues expansion and secures customer service award

At an official ceremony held at Belgrade airport, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports, and François Berisot, CEO of Belgrade Airport, presented the next phase of the airport’s extension and modernization plan and celebrated its first-ever Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award. Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe director general, was also in attendance.

According to Vinci, modernization works are progressing as planned, including the upgrade and extension of the existing terminal. The updated terminal will include a smart flow management system, and Vinci says the new Pier C terminal extension will be fully completed by the end of the year. The airport has already opened a revamped boarding area, as well as a new remote parking lot and bus gate. A waste treatment plant has also been delivered with the objective to recover 100% of the airport’s solid waste by the end of 2022.

Belgrade Airport has also received its first-ever Europe ‘Best airport’ award for quality of service, from ACI Europe, following the award of its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) certificate.

Vinci aims to complete the modernization works in the next three years. The objective is to create a new airport hub in Southeast Europe, with a total capacity of 15 million annual passengers by the end of the concession.

The modernization will also improve the airport’s environmental performance, with the construction of a 1MW self-consumption photovoltaic park, a wastewater treatment plant and a new natural gas power plant to replace heavy fuel-oil.