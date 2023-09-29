Bristol Airport invests £60m in public transportation hub project

Bristol Airport in the UK is investing over £60m (US$73m) in its largest capital project ever – the construction of a public transportation interchange hub and multi-story car park.

A public transportation interchange hub will be created for coaches, buses and other forms of public transportation on the top level of the multi-story car park. The hub will more than double the number of bus/coach bays to 16 bays (an increase from the current six).

The new multi-story car park will provide over 2,000 spaces, blue badge parking, and will adjoin the existing multi-story car park. The terminal will be accessed via a glazed pedestrian bridge link with ease of access for customers – all on the same level. This will remove the current pedestrian route of using steps and slopes between the car parks and the terminal, enhancing the customer experience whether arriving or departing from Bristol Airport.

The internal road improvements and design will segregate pedestrians and vehicles, making it safer for everyone. The top level of the car park will also provide a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location for family, friends or taxis and provide a new gateway for all customers and with ease of access to the terminal.

The project forms part of Bristol Airport’s overall multi-million-pound transformational development plan enabling 12 million passengers a year to use the airport. It is intended to enhance services and accessibility for customers whether arriving or departing from Bristol Airport. Customers using Bristol Airport will notice preparation and enabling works taking place in front of the terminal and within the Northside Car Park.

Dave Lees, CEO of Bristol Airport, said, “This project is transformational for our customers. It is the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened in 2000 and will take 18 months to complete. As with all large-scale projects, they are complex and the development work will need to be phased to accommodate the normal day-to-day airport operations.

“During the project, customers will see several temporary changes taking place, including temporary relocation of some car parks and changes to internal roads layouts. We will continue to keep customers informed of the changes via directional signage, customer messaging on car park bookings, the website and on social media.”

