ABM collaborates with Disability Rights UK on national training certification

Integrated facility and aviation services provider ABM has announced a collaboration with pan-disability charity Disability Rights UK (DRUK) to develop and certify induction materials for its PRM (persons with reduced mobility) team members.

Building on a pilot partnership for ABM’s operation at Heathrow, the national certification by DRUK is intended to ensure ABM’s team members have improved training that puts passengers with assistance needs front and center.

The training materials, including a module on supporting NHS patients traveling to mainland UK for treatment, have been created in partnership with NHS Grampian and Manx Cares and were successfully launched in February 2023. A key element is video content that offers insight into the lived experiences of passengers with different conditions, fostering empathy and understanding. ABM has also offered to share video content with its airport partners, enabling them to incorporate these valuable resources into their own induction courses.

Now DRUK certified, the training will be implemented across all ABM PRM sites. This program will not only incorporate peer-to-peer auditing but also introduce a ‘learner retention’ evaluation to assess the quality and relevance of the materials.

Samantha Saunders, head of assisted services at ABM, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Disability Rights UK and other esteemed partners to enhance our training materials for PRM team members. We are the only PRM supplier with DRUK certification, reaffirming our commitment to inclusivity and quality in the services we provide.”

Antony Stevens, business development manager at Disability Rights UK, commented, “It has been a pleasure partnering with ABM. What we like about ABM’s approach is that it’s not just about getting a stamp of approval. Instead, there is a real commitment to an iterative process of co-producing materials with a user-led organization.”

