Canadian government funds infrastructure upgrades at Kelowna Airport

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will receive more than C$18m (US$14m) in funding from the Canadian government for key infrastructure projects and operational support.

Funding will be used to support infrastructure projects including the creation of a combined operations building, replacement of the terminal roof, improved airfield lighting and upgrades to airport biosecurity infrastructure, among other projects.

In addition to the funds for critical infrastructure projects, more than C$3m (US$2m) will be provided from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to maintain continued airport operations and essential air services.

Sam Samaddar, airport director at YLW, said, “We are very appreciative to receive this funding from the federal government as it will be critical in the recovery and future growth of YLW. Investing in this airport infrastructure now is essential for our long-term growth plan. As a regional economic hub, the capacity of YLW is vital to support flights to move people and goods throughout the Okanagan region and beyond.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said, “For 75 years, YLW has played a critical role in supporting the economic development of our region, and airport investments like this will help ensure future growth. City partnership with other levels of government is necessary to stimulate the economic recovery from Covid-19.”