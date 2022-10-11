Changi Airport officially opens T2 departure hall

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has officially reopened the southern wing of its newly revamped Terminal 2 (T2) departure hall, following the resumption of arrival operations at the terminal in May this year.

The reopening on October 11 marks the latest step by CAG to support travel recovery with the additional capacity provided helping airlines to grow their business ahead of the year-end travel peak.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights SQ104 bound for Kuala Lumpur and SQ706 flying to Bangkok were the first flights to depart from T2. A total of 17 SIA flights bound for Malaysia and Thailand will take off from T2 today (October 11), followed by the rest of SIA’s South East Asian destinations from October 13, 2022. From October 18, Air India (AI) and Air India Express (IX) will also move to T2 to start operations.

Inspired by elements of nature, T2’s contemporary design concept incorporates extensive use of natural materials for its wall cladding and flooring. Giant green columns displaying a plant palette greet passengers as they enter the terminal from the kerbside while landscaped greenery adorned the check-in rows. In the transit area, the ever-cheery Sunflower Garden is also reopen to welcome passengers.

According to CAG, T2’s refreshed design improves the terminal experience for passengers with check-in rows spaced wider apart and slanted toward departure immigration to enhance the intuitiveness of wayfinding. New seating areas with comfortable lounge seats are also added in the departure hall.

Automated check-in kiosks are available for passengers who prefer to self-serve, before dropping off their luggage at the baggage drop-off counters. Thereafter, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates.

Passengers can also look forward to more travel retail offerings and food choices in the revamped terminal. Some 25 outlets are open from today (October 11), such as Lotte Duty Free Wines and Spirits, Cosmetics and Perfume by Shilla and Straits Food Village.

Ahead of T2 departure hall’s reopening, nearly 3,000 participants were involved in some 30 operational readiness tests led by CAG, which saw the airport partners operating at T2, including airlines, ground handlers and government agencies coming together to test their systems and processes, to ensure T2’s smooth reopening.

Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s executive vice president of airport management, said, “The reopening of T2 for departure operations is another important chapter in Changi Airport’s reopening story, as it marks the airport’s progressive return to four-terminal operations. Changi has been through a lot over the past two-plus years, and we are happy to welcome more passengers back. We wish to thank travelers for their patience and understanding. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole airport community for working together with us on this journey, and for their resilience and contributions to Changi.”