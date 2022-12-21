Council opens final stage of PHX Sky Train extension

Phoenix City Council has opened the final stage of its PHX Sky Train project, a 2.5-mile (4km) extension connecting the terminals of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona with a rental car center and two new stations.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, said, “The new PHX Sky Train extension is a perfect example of why I believe Phoenix is the city of the future. Phoenix is a hub for innovation, and we are constantly using data-driven technology to make life easier for our residents, as well as our visitors. When fans arrive for the big game in February, they will instantly see why Phoenix is a top-tier destination for business, for jobs, for vacationers and for those who’d like to build a life here.”

The new extension enables passengers to travel from Terminal 4 to the rental car center in less than eight minutes, and around 13 minutes to travel from 44th Street Station to the rental car center station. Trains arrive and depart every three to five minutes, 24 hours a day.

In addition to the rental car center station, a new station was added at 24th Street and Buckeye Road. This provides a convenient option for travelers arriving from the West Valley and Downtown Phoenix. The new 24th Street Express Pay Parking, with its 1,600 economy parking spaces, will open just to the south of the station.

Both stations feature artist-designed terrazzo floors, as well as improved accessibility, especially for customers using wheelchairs. The project also helps to reduce traffic on Sky Harbor Boulevard, easing transit to and from the terminals.

The US$745m project was paid for with rental car customer facility charges and airline passenger facility charges.