Siemens Mobility to deliver metro system for Western Sydney Airport

Siemens Mobility has been appointed the system integrator for the delivery of the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport transportation project, a new metro railway line that will run between St Marys, Western Sydney International Airport and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

The company has been awarded a contract to deliver 12 automated three-car metro trains, a purpose-built depot, the digital rail infrastructure including signaling, electrification, telecoms and platform screen doors as well as system integration, testing and commissioning. Siemens Mobility will also complete a 15-year maintenance contract.

A member of the Parklife Metro consortium, Siemens Mobility will work with partners Webuild, RATP Dev, Siemens Financial Services and Plenary Group to complete the project. The Siemens Mobility portion of the contract is €900m (US$955m).

Michael Peter, CEO, Siemens Mobility, said, “We are excited to win and deliver this important project to help connecting communities and travelers with the new Western Sydney International Airport and the growing region. This project will give the people of Sydney sustainable transport with new rail services, offering quick, reliable and CO2 -free journeys. We will provide the full suite of our latest digital technology, platforms and portfolio solutions. Our Railigent X digital asset management applications will ensure highest reliability and availability of the assets.”

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project highlights a significant milestone for Siemens Mobility in Australia, with the first turnkey project and first public private partnership. The new airport is forecast to have 10 million passengers by the early 2030s and will be Sydney’s first 24/7 airport. The city-shaping rail link will support access to the new Western Sydney Aerotropolis that will create approximately 200,000 new jobs, providing a major economic stimulus for the Western Sydney, New South Wales and national economies.