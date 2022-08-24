Denver Airport and Frontier Airlines break ground on 14-gate boarding facility

Frontier Airlines and Denver International Airport in Colorado have broken ground on the 14-gate, 120,000ft2 boarding facility on the east end of Concourse A.

The facility is expected to be complete and operational by mid-2024. The project includes the remodeling of 83,000ft2 of space, along with a 37,000ft2 expansion area. It will also feature 14 gates and an adjacent 8,000ft2 maintenance facility.

The new facility will feature charging stations, a nursing room, a pet relief area, food and retail operations and a customer service center. Escalators will transport customers from the existing Concourse A to the new ground-level facility. Air stairs and switchback ramps will enable dual door boarding and deplaning. According to the airline, Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 gates, along with exclusive branding rights throughout the facility, and the new 8,000ft2 maintenance facility will enable the centralization of personnel and parts near the gates.

Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, commented, “We’re thrilled to join with our partners at Denver International Airport and the City of Denver to break ground on this new facility, which will provide a beautiful, convenient, customer-centric experience for departing and arriving Frontier passengers. The use of ground boarding will cut boarding and deplaning times in half by allowing customers access to aircraft from the front and rear and will help support our expansion at DEN. As Colorado’s hometown airline, we are excited to further grow our commitment to the Denver community and beyond and offer an exceptional customer experience at DEN.”

Phil Washington, CEO of DEN, added, “Frontier has served the Denver community for 28 years and has been a tremendous partner to DEN. The extension of our ground load facility will allow Frontier and DEN to continue to grow, providing more options for travelers. We are thankful for their continued commitment to the airport and community and we look forward to welcoming Frontier passengers for many years to come.”