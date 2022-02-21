Helsinki Airport opens its second Plaza Premium Lounge

Hospitality provider Plaza Premium Group has launched its second Plaza Premium Lounge at Helsinki Airport in Finland.

The lounge is within the landside area in the new Terminal 2, which opened to passengers on December 1, 2021. Covering 731m2 of floor space, the lounge offers seating for 135 guests as well as a sauna and wellness center, which includes a hair salon, beauty treatments and massage facilities. Private meeting and sleeping pods are also available for passengers looking to work and rest at the airport.

Lounge access is included in the company’s Allways meet-and-greet service. Furthermore, there is a private elevator in the lounge to enable passengers to fast-track through security to the destination gates. Plaza Premium Group’s contactless food ordering system, Smart Order, is available to passengers in the lounge via smart mobile devices. Guests can choose from a range of dining options including Asian, European, continental and international choices available in the lounge.

The facility adheres to Plaza Premium Lounge’s ‘We Care For Your Wellbeing’ strategy, with zoning to facilitate privacy and social distancing, comfortable seating and dining areas. The lounge is open daily for all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel, without pre-booking. Guests can enjoy an opening offer of 10% off walk-in booking now, and a 30% discount with Smart Traveler membership.

Okan Kufeci, regional general manager of Plaza Premium Group’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, said, “We are excited to open our second Plaza Premium Lounge in Helsinki and continue to grow our footprint in Finland and Europe. Travel has been reviving – we observe the increasing demands in travel in the region. We are glad to extend our award-winning services and expertise, to further extend 360° world-class airport hospitality services and facilities in Europe. We look forward to delivering our best-in-class signature hospitality at Helsinki Airport. Our team in Helsinki is ready to welcome global travelers this year.”