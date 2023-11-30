DFW Airport and Overair to explore EVTOL operations

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas and Overair have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperatively explore the future of vertiport development and eVTOL aircraft operations within the DFW Metroplex.

The partnership will include a feasibility assessment for integrating passenger eVTOL operations across the North Texas region. eVTOL aircraft, like Overair’s Butterfly, are being developed around the world with the aim of becoming the next step in urban air mobility, and creating advanced point-to-point electric air transit options.

The agreement will create a joint, cross-functional working group to explore the policies and infrastructure needed to implement an integrated, sustainable eVTOL program at DFW in the future. The working group will also investigate the operational procedures, including approach, landing, taxiing, charging, loading and unloading passengers, take-off, departure and the safety protocols required for such a program.

Overair will also lead an assessment of the demand for all-electric advanced air mobility services within the DFW Metroplex and evaluate scenarios for flight operations in and out of vertiport locations.

“DFW Airport has a long history of building the groundwork today for the airport needs of the future,” said Paul Puopolo, executive vice president (EVP) of innovation at DFW Airport. “By exploring the future of aviation now, we will help better position the entire DFW Metroplex for the next era of innovative air mobility.”

“Today’s agreement is a major step toward bringing Advanced Air Mobility to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas,” said Valerie Manning, chief commercial officer (CCO) of Overair. “We look forward to working closely with DFW to ensure the more than eight million people living throughout this region, along with the millions of visitors per year, will have easy access to safe, fast, affordable and eco-friendly travel options.”

For more key operations updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.