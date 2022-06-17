DFW Airport opens four gates as part of Terminal C renovation

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas has opened four new gates at the south end of Terminal C.

Known as the High C Gates, Gates C35-C39 were built utilizing the latest innovation in modular construction and engineering. The gates were constructed off-site, then transported overnight into place to allow for the inside finishes to begin. Modular construction reduced the time needed to build the gates, reducing the impact on customers.

Due to the collaborative approach with DFW constructing the shell and core of the terminal and American Airlines constructing the finishes of the interior, the High C gates were completed under budget and four months ahead of schedule. Gate C33 will be renovated as part of this project and will open as C35, once renovations are complete this summer.

Khaled Naja, executive vice president of infrastructure and development, DFW, said, “The innovative solutions used to bring the High C Gates online ahead of schedule reflect the dedication and commitment of DFW Airport and American Airlines to provide an elevated customer experience while minimizing impacts, and being good stewards of this regional asset. This approach allowed us to fundamentally reimagine the way we design and build airport terminals, and we aim to use this modular construction method in future projects.”

Jim Moses, American Airlines vice president of DFW operations, said, “We are thrilled to join DFW Airport in welcoming customers to the new gates just in time for summer travel season at American’s largest hub. This milestone paves the way for further improvements to Terminal C – sure to impress our loyal customers from the region and those who connect through DFW from across our global network. We thank DFW Airport for their continued partnership and look forward to a bright future together as DFW’s hometown airline.”

The four new gates are the beginning of renovations to Terminal C as the airport prepares to construct nine new gates as part of the Terminal C Pier project. The High C gates enhance the customer experience with innovative technology such as dynamic glass windows and smart restrooms. The new gates also feature unique artwork throughout providing a relaxing atmosphere to help customers de-stress while in the gate waiting area. The gate lounges feature large digital information screens that feature flight information for that gate. There is also space for additional food/beverage and retail options in Terminal C.