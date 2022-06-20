Bristol Airport hosts exhibition celebrating role of engineering in reaching net zero

Bristol Airport in the UK has launched a new exhibition highlighting the central role of civil engineers in creating the infrastructure needed to tackle climate change and reach net-zero targets.

‘Time is running out – help us engineer a net zero world’ explores the future of infrastructure and focuses on the sustainable solutions that civil engineers are coming up with in sectors such as transport, energy and water.

The exhibition, created by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), aims to inspire young people who are passionate about the environment to consider civil engineering as a career.

Based around three illuminated pods, the exhibition features original hand-drawn illustrations and profiles of civil engineers. TV presenter Rob Bell also tackles six questions in a series of short films embedded within the pods.

Miranda Housden, South West regional director, ICE, and exhibition curator, said, “Civil engineers are the people who design, build and maintain the modern world around us. They are at the forefront of addressing some of the major impacts of climate change. Civil engineers are also playing a vital role in helping us transition to a low-carbon future, from building renewable energy facilities to upgrading our road networks for electric vehicle charging.

“The exhibition raises awareness of the connection between civil engineering and carbon neutrality and speaks directly to young people who want to be part of future solutions that can help us live better lives without costing the planet.”

Simon Earles, sustainability and corporate affairs director at Bristol Airport, said, “Sustainability is a key focus for us all and only recently we achieved becoming a carbon-neutral operations airport in 2021, four years ahead of schedule, and also brought forward our next aim to achieve net-zero airport operations by 2030. We are always looking to explore different technologies that can help us reduce our impact on the environment.

“We’re committed to being net zero for all our emissions, including flights, by 2050. Our region has a unique cluster of aerospace and aviation expertise, which places us at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize flight. We’ve brought together companies such as Airbus and GKN Aerospace with EDF and Wales & West Utilities to form Hydrogen South West, a partnership that aims to develop a hydrogen ecosystem in our region, and accelerate the move to net-zero flights.”

The exhibition will move to Leeds Station, Northern Concourse from October 3-8. Throughout 2022-23, it will tour railway stations, museums, botanical gardens and high-profile locations in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Cornwall.