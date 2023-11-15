Dudleys retained to support Leeds Bradford Airport £100m terminal improvements

Dudleys Consulting Engineers has been retained to advise on structural and civil engineering matters to support the £100m (US$124m) upgrade plans for Leeds Bradford Airport’s (LBA).

The first phase, set to start on-site imminently, will deliver a 102,000ft2 , three-story extension to the east side of the existing terminal. It will provide a new baggage reclaim hall in the basement, a new arrivals hall on the ground floor, and an extended departure lounge on the first floor.

LBA has also committed to a major refurbishment program for the existing buildings with a new security hall and duty-free area. Significant improvements will be made to the seating, security, baggage reclaim and immigration areas as well as shops, amenities and food outlets with additional aircraft stands.

Dudleys has been supporting LBA for more than 15 years, advising across the entire estate including airside aprons, building alterations, car parking areas, masts and tunnels as well as the public buildings. The practice has worked with LBA since 2018 to specifically support design proposals for the extension through planning processes. Dudleys is working alongside the main contractor, Farrans Construction and architect Millar Design + Management to deliver both phases using sustainable methods of construction.

Andy Walker, managing director at Dudleys, said, “As a long-standing and trusted advisor to Leeds Bradford Airport, we are delighted to see plans move forward for the much-anticipated improvements to the terminal building. Having advised across the LBA estate for many years, our historic knowledge of previous plans and experience of the site constraints have proved invaluable in helping LBA and its team to navigate the many challenges of this highly publicized project.

“The repurposing of existing 1960s, 1970s and 1980s buildings supports the important sustainability agenda, while the extension and adjoining improvements make way for a much improved, futureproofed airport that Yorkshire can be proud of.”

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said, “It’s fantastic to continue working with Dudleys and we are incredibly excited to get regeneration work underway at Leeds Bradford Airport. This investment will enable us to better our customer experience and create significant benefits to the local economy, by creating jobs and enhancing connectivity for businesses. Working closely with our contractors, including Dudleys, we have been able to keep sustainability and our 2030 net-zero carbon roadmap at the heart of these regeneration plans. We look forward to continuing work with Dudleys on this regeneration and the future of the airport.”

