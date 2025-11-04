Three local artists announced for JFK T6 community art program

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company that is currently building and will also operate the new Terminal 6 (T6) at JFK airport, has announced the first three Queens-based artists who have been selected to be part of the terminal’s Queens in Flight rotating community art program, which will debut when the new terminal opens in 2026.

Local artists Kim Okoli, Llannski and Garfield Harry will have their artwork prominently displayed in gate areas throughout the Terminal 6 Departures Concourse, joining permanent art installations from 19 other artists previously announced.

The Queens in Flight artists’ artwork will also be available for travelers to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis via QR codes located on their display case.

“As the front doors to our region, the Port Authority’s new airport terminals use magnificent works of art and locally inspired concessions to create an inspiring and unique passenger experience only found in our region,” said Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole. “At Newark Liberty’s new Terminal A, at LaGuardia Airport and now at JFK, we are building new passenger facilities unlike any others.”

JMP partnered with the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning to develop the program. A selection committee comprising local arts representatives, JMP and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey selected the artwork with the aim of ensuring the program reflects the borough’s creative spirit.

Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners, added, “T6 is more than just a new airport terminal – t’s a gateway to the world, and we’re proud to have Queens’ own artists and entrepreneurs at the heart of it. Their work reflects the spirit of our city and the stories that make Queens one of the most dynamic communities in the world.”

The JFK T6 art program that the Queens in Flight program is part of ranges from sculptural installations to immersive visual art, as well as bespoke installations from four New York City art and cultural institutions: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center, The Museum of Modern Art, and the Museum of Natural History.

The terminal’s dedicated art collection aims to capture the diversity, energy and identity of New York City while creating moments of connection and inspiration for travelers.

Joining the three artists are two Queens-based retailers, including a graduate of the Port Authority’s Institute of Concessions. They were chosen through a competitive process designed to provide a customer experience that is unique to New York.

Beautiful Amore – a skincare and wellness brand.

– a skincare and wellness brand. Aigner Chocolates – a historic Forest Hills chocolate shop founded in 1930.

In related news, Seven artists commissioned in project to bring New York’s spirit to JFK’s New Terminal One