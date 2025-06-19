Frankfurt Airport unveils Terminal 3 shopping experience

Frankfurt Airport has revealed the plans for its 12,000m2 of retail space in Terminal 3, which will include 64 retail and service units by in the spring of 2026.

The plans for the retail offering in Frankfurt Airport’s third terminal focus on the international transit zone. In total, 15 retail outlets will surround the central marketplace. According to the airport, a bar and two food courts will have seating for nearly 1,000 people beneath the futuristically designed ceiling.

Frankfurt Airport Retail (FAR), a joint venture of Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann, operates all of the Duty Free and Travel Value shops at Frankfurt Airport. With the opening of Terminal 3, its number of outlets will increase from four to 23.

The FAR joint venture has also recruited, on an exclusive basis, the Boss fashion label and Montblanc with its leather goods and writing utensils, and is bringing in Gatezero to make its debut at a German airport.

Long-term collaboration continuing in Terminal 3

“The offering in our new terminal combines innovativeness with continuity,” explained Anke Giesen, the Fraport executive board member responsible for retail and real estate. “We’re proud to host returning brands and extend the scope of our collaborations, some of which have been ongoing for many years. This shows just how greatly the travel retail sector values Frankfurt Airport. We have a long history of cultivating close, trusting cooperation with our concessionaires, supporting and promoting the evolution of their business models by jointly developing new ideas and working closely as a team, also in challenging times. This approach pays off, which is evident in the fact that so many well-known brands have renewed their commitment to our location.”

Additionally, Capi Electronics will inaugurate two more shops in Terminal 3. Sunglass Hut, Tumi and Longchamp – all well-established at Frankfurt Airport – are also bolstering the retail mix in Terminal 3 with their product portfolios, which range from premium sunglasses across purses and travel luggage all the way to fashion accessories.

Following a long break, Victoria’s Secret will return to the airport with an exclusive selection of lingerie, the brand’s fragrances, body care products and accessories. The shop’s design is intended to communicate this label’s new international concept with a modern interpretation of elegance. The store will be operated by Setur.

Giesen said, “The new terminal building, with its urban chic, is an outstanding setting for presenting these brands and concepts. During the selection process, we went out of our way to ensure that our concessionaires present themselves here with unique designs and unmistakable accents. Passengers will fondly remember the shopping experience in Terminal 3 for a long time to come.”

Distinctively German

The Falke brand has also been present at Frankfurt Airport for 12 years, and is now about to extend to Terminal 3. It sells a collection of stockings and selected apparel for the whole family to use in everyday life and while exercising.

“Our retail landscape reflects the outstanding connectivity and internationality of Frankfurt Airport as a global air traffic hub,” stated Giesen. “At the same time, we attach great importance to ensuring a unique shopping experience that reflects the local culture. We’re therefore also making room for concepts that are traditionally at home here. In the new Terminal 3, we’re going to showcase our modern interpretations of ‘typically German’ and ‘typically European’. We’re at home here: at the heart of Hesse, Germany and Europe. And we’re actively emphasizing this.”

It’s in this context that the shops Germany On My Mind and Germany’s Selection, which both belong to the Wöllhaf group, play a role. Germany On My Mind offers well-known German products and workmanship in the categories of souvenirs, food, accessories, design and lifestyle, plus a range of products for children. Supplementing this souvenir concept in the central marketplace, Wöllhaf is also offering a similar range of products in a Germany’s Selection shop in Pier J.

Financial services and tax refunds

The Change Group is debuting as a new provider at Frankfurt Airport, where it will operate a total of five outlets and 12 ATMs in Terminal 3. Under the Prosegur Change brand name, its services include exchanging more than 50 currencies, international money transfers, a travel money online service and tax refunds. Global Blue also provides a tax refund service at two locations in the terminal.

Public area for arriving and departing passengers

Two of the six convenience stores, located in the publicly accessible part of Terminal 3, belong to the Relay chain owned by Lagardère. Relay provides travelers with snacks, beverages, books and periodicals, and travel articles.

Lagardère also operates two food areas in the arrivals hall. There are also two restaurants in the departures hall that are run by Avolta. In January 2025, Fraport announced its cooperation with Lagardère and Avolta in the 22 food outlets of FRA’s new Terminal 3, which is located in the south of the airport.

Six car rental companies – Avis/Budget, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Sixt and Wheego – will have counters in Terminal 3’s arrivals hall.

REWE To Go, a self-service supermarket concept operated by Lekkerland, will roll out the same self-service concept in Terminal 3 that it is already operating in the arrivals hall of Terminal 1.

In related news, following a test phase at Frankfurt International Airport’s Concourse A in Terminal 1, the German Federal Police recently authorized the full-scale use of the Rohde & Schwarz artificial intelligence-enabled QPS Walk2000 air travel security system