Miami’s Watson Island Heliport to be transformed into next-generation AAM facility

Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) and Linden Airport Services Corporation have agreed to develop, modernize and operationalize Miami’s Watson Island Heliport, providing Miami with an immediate landing zone for helicopters and a future hub for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The project will include a comprehensive development plan, engagement with helicopter and eVTOL operators, collaboration with real estate developers and preparations for future eVTOL services.

With a rich aviation history reaching back to the early 20th century, Watson Island occupies a uniquely strategic position in Miami’s urban aviation network, once serving as a key hub for vertical aviation in the city. It is the closest landing zone to Miami Beach and lies just minutes from downtown Miami, Brickell, Fisher Island, Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands, and the Port of Miami. The facility’s central location positions the site as a critical hub for vertical aviation, providing unmatched accessibility for residents, visitors and commercial operators alike. As eVTOL operations launch in the coming years, South Florida will be a leading market globally, further underscoring the importance of the advanced air mobility (AAM) facility.

Linden Airport Services Corporation has been committed to the Watson Island Heliport project for more than 20 years, since being awarded the original heliport contract. Over this time, Linden has worked tirelessly to secure FAA and FDOT approvals, with the final local occupancy permits now in process. Its decades of experience managing Linden Airport in New Jersey, a major helicopter base serving operators throughout the New York metropolitan area, complement Skyports’ operational expertise as manager of the Downtown Skyport (JRB), the world’s busiest civilian commercial heliport. Together, Skyports and Linden will determine the highest and best use of the Watson Island Heliport, restoring it to its former prominence and ensuring it is developed in a way that supports the safe, efficient and scalable emergence of AAM in Miami.

“Watson Island is an extraordinary asset for Miami and a pivotal location for the future of urban aviation,” said Robbie Ladov, general manager of US Heliports and Vertiports at Skyports Infrastructure. “By partnering with Linden, we are combining Skyports’ global leadership in skyport development with Linden’s decades-long dedication to preparing this site. Together, we are laying the foundation for a next-generation facility that will serve the region for decades to come.”

Paul Dudley, CEO of Linden Airport Services Corporation, added, “Our commitment to Watson Island spans more than 20 years, navigating regulatory and operational milestones to get this site ready for the future. Partnering with Skyports enables us to advance the heliport into a modern skyport, engage key aviation and real estate partners, and help establish Miami as a leader in advanced air mobility.”

Skyports and Linden will continue working closely with local and industry stakeholders as development activities move forward.

In related news, Hawaiian Airlines to invest more than US$600m in airport upgrades across Hawai‘i