Edmonton International Airport now using CT technology at the checkpoint

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has introduced CT x-ray technology at Edmonton International Airport’s domestic/international checkpoint. Line 2 is the first to be upgraded, marking the beginning of a broader rollout across all screening lines at the airport.

The installation is part of CATSA’s national strategy to upgrade screening systems across Canadian airports over a multi-year period. To help travelers stay informed, CATSA offers an interactive CT x-ray map on its website. The map shows which airports and checkpoints across Canada are equipped with the technology, making it easier for passengers to know what to expect.

Passengers traveling through screening lines equipped with CT x-ray are no longer required to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices or large electronics from their carry-on bags.

In related news, the technology has also been installed at Vancouver International Airport