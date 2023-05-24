HDR to manage the construction of LAX’s landside terminal modernization

As part of the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Project (ATMP), Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) will add a new terminal and concourse and upgrade the airfield of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and create a new elevated roadway system and numerous roadway improvements.

LAWA has selected an HDR-led team to provide program management and construction management services for the landside portion of its transformation. The landside portion will be delivered through a progressive design-build approach, and HDR will assist LAWA in the overall management of the program. Divided into two phases, the first will be generally focused on design and pre-construction services, while Phase 2 will be focused on construction.

The more than US$1bn series of landside projects that are a part of the ATMP will include designing and constructing more than 18 lane miles of roadway, replacing the entry and exit into LAX’s Central Terminal area and adding connections to the new terminal that will also be part of the ATMP. An elevated roadway system will separate local traffic from airport traffic to reduce neighborhood congestion.

HDR’s role will include mapping, reviewing and analyzing deliverables from the design-builder, helping to establish information-sharing processes, monitoring construction work for safety and ensuring that contract requirements are met during construction. To aid in this work, HDR has committed to exceeding LAWA’s goal that 15% of its team be made up of disadvantaged business enterprises.

Scott Jarvis, principal program manager at HDR, who is leading the HDR team, said, “The ATMP project will dramatically improve the passenger experience at LAX and requires a top-notch team to meet its aggressive timeline ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. HDR looks forward to working with LAWA to deliver these roadway improvements successfully while maintaining traffic and making the transition as seamless as possible for travelers.”

Bill Peduzzi, aviation director at HDR, said, “HDR has already shown we can deliver for LAWA through our design and management work on its automated people mover (APM). The ATMP landside project will continue HDR’s involvement in the transformation of air travel to and from Los Angeles.”

