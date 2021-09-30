Paving works completed for Hong Kong International’s third runway

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) has completed the pavement work for its third runway marking a major milestone in its wider expansion of Hong Kong International Airport.

Jack So, chairman of the AA, said, “Construction works of the three runway system (3RS) started in August 2016, which entailed the formation of 650 hectares (6,500,000m2) of land by reclamation. Other works including expansion of terminal two (T2), construction of T2 concourse – a new automated people mover system and high-speed baggage handling system – will be completed in 2024 on schedule and within budget.”

After its expansion, the airport will be able to handle the targeted annual passenger and cargo volume of around 120 million and 10 million tons respectively. So adds that, “This will enable Hong Kong to enhance its status as an international aviation hub in accordance with the national 14th five-year plan.” According to an earlier forecast, 3RS would generate direct, indirect and induced contributions of approximately 5% of the gross domestic product of Hong Kong by 2030. It demonstrates that 3RS would inject impetus to HKIA, as well as the overall Hong Kong economy in the future. Leveraging the advantages of HKIA’s unique geographical location and its excellent service.”

The AA is also developing an airport city, comprising retail, dining and entertainment facilities; as well as office towers, a logistics center and a performance venue. Speaking at the ceremony held on the new runway, Lam, remarked, “3RS is an integral part of our vision to transform from a ‘city airport’ into an ‘airport city’.

To view a video of the ceremony, click here:

https://corpvideo.hkairport.com/downloadmedia/index/download/flavorid/1_ah412mds