Saint Eustatius officially opens futureproofed terminal

The Government of St. Eustatius in the Caribbean Netherlands has officially opened its new NACO-designed airport.

The construction of F.D. Roosevelt Airport was financed by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and carried out by contractor Van Boekel. The 700m2 terminal is approximately four times the size of the former building. Alongside the new terminal, NACO delivered a flight information service officer (FISO) tower to improve operational efficiency.

To comply with international regulations, the airport is working on becoming certified in 2022. The terminal has been futureproofed by ensuring climate resilience to class four hurricanes and earthquakes.

Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, said, “The construction is hurricane-proof, which is crucial in this region. It’s also appealing, both on the outside and on the inside, with lots of local art and photos that reflect the island’s culture. Statia [St. Eustatius] connects the island with the region and with the Netherlands. The terminal is easy to expand.”

The next phase of the masterplan will focus on increasing the aircraft parking area (apron), fueling capability, hangar development and the redesign of the former airport terminal building. This will provide room for further commercialization of the airport.

Island council member, Reuben Merkman, added, “As far back as I can remember, governments have been trying to make this airport a source of revenue and a viable investment attraction to private and commercial aviation. This building is a step in the right direction. An airport is one of the main gateways to a country and a means for tourists and investors to enter our economy and spend much-needed monies. We must ensure that whoever comes to Statia, we do all that is within our powers to make them want to return again.”