Retail

Dufry extends duty-free concessions in three Cambodian airports

Credit – Dufry

Global travel retailer Dufry has successfully extended its duty-free concessions at Cambodia’s three international airports in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville for another five and a half years.

The renewed concession contract will run from October 2021 and enable Dufry to hold onto its total sales area of 2,680m2  which it has operated in Cambodia since 2003. To extend the contract and support Cambodia Airports’ retail development plan, Dufry agreed to refurbish its duty-free shops. The agreement included the renovation of the duty-free shops at Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. Sihanoukville airport’s departure store was renovated in 2019. The refurbished shops will be complemented by an assortment of local Cambodian products and souvenirs to match parent company Vinci Airports’ approach to creating a sense of place.

Announcing the contract extension, Pedro Castro, chief operating officer at Asia-Pacific, said, “Through the refurbishment of our main shops, we will provide travelers with a new and attractive shopping experience, thus further increasing productivity of these important Cambodian hubs, which enjoy the increasing attention of international passengers.”

