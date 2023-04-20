LAWA holds procurement event for Terminal 9 project

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) welcomed over 1,100 guests at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for its Terminal 9 procurement event on April 14.

The Terminal 9 project will see 1,400,000ft2 (130,000m2) of ground-up construction at LAX’s campus to serve an estimated 7.2 million annual departing domestic and international passengers. The terminal is intended to become emblematic of LAX because of its prominence at the airport’s new front door while remaining within LAX’s existing footprint.

Terminal 9 will be home to approximately 12 wide-body or 17 narrow-body gates, and its square footage makes it around 40% larger than LAX’s most recently completed large-scale gate addition project, the Midfield Satellite Concourse (MSC) North, which opened in 2021.

The program for Terminal 9 includes a four-level building structure, two levels of parking, independent access and on-site circulation roads, pedestrian pathways and baggage connections to the Central Terminal Area, and a connection to LAX’s people mover train with a new, dedicated stop for the terminal. The concessions at Terminal 9 will also showcase LA’s local vendors.

During the showcase, the audience heard from LAWA board of airport commissioners member Karim Webb, LAWA CEO Justin Erbacci, LAWA chief development officer Terri Mestas, and other airport management about its transformation project.

Erbacci said, “The fact that LAWA’s Terminal 9 Industry Showcase had a turn-out of over 1,100 attendees is a testament to our community and the world’s ongoing interest in being part of LAX’s transformation. Like our soon-to-be-open people mover train and ConRAC facility, Terminal 9 will make our world-class airport even more reliable, innovative and enjoyable, all while supporting our local workforce and contributing billions of dollars to the local economy.”

Mestas said, “In many ways, Terminal 9 will become symbolic of a new era of architecture, design and inclusiveness at our campus, underscoring our reputation as a pacesetter that leads by example. Our continued transformation won’t just benefit LAX, but the entire Southern California region and our guests and partners from around the world.”

