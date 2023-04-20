Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall airport unveils expanded restroom

Maryland’s Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood (BWI) Marshall Airport has opened the first set of improved restrooms as part of a broad program to modernize restroom facilities throughout the terminal.

BWI Marshall Airport has an ongoing US$55m program to expand and improve six sets of restrooms on Concourses B, C and D. The new set of restrooms now open on Concourse B is nearly 4,700ft2 (440m2) and have been designed to be bright, spacious and comfortable, with full-height stalls, improved ventilation, space for stowing roller bags, and solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize. The new restrooms feature technology such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The facilities also include honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

A recent expansion of the airport’s Concourse A included new, modern restrooms that become popular with BWI Marshall Airport travelers. Therefore, those Concourse A facilities served as a design standard for the current restroom improvement program. The additional five restroom sets in the improvement program are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

“These improved restrooms are an important part of our overall effort to ensure a positive, world-class travel experience for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, executive director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are continuously working to provide an airport that is clean, modern and inviting for passengers.”

Paul J Wiedefeld, Maryland transportation Secretary, commented, “Service, convenience and cleanliness are important to travelers, and BWI Marshall has a well-deserved reputation for making our customers feel welcome and comfortable. These improvements to our restroom facilities are part of the ongoing commitment from our staff and our partners at BWI to make travelers feel at home in Maryland.”

