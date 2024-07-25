LAX APM to begin operations in January 2026

The new automated people mover (APM) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has been given the go ahead to begin full operations in January 2026, with an estimated 30 million passengers expected to use the train every year.

The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners has approved an agreement that sets a construction completion date of December 8, 2025 for the train, which will remove an estimated 42 million vehicle miles annually.

“This project is going to reduce traffic on our freeways and our local streets while bringing good-paying union jobs to Los Angeles,” confirmed Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. “This train will make a direct connection to the Metro system to ensure LAX welcomes Angelenos and visitors from across the globe in a truly world-class way.”

LAX’s train will operate 24/7, with trains arriving at stations every two minutes during peak hours (9.00am-11.00pm.). Running on 2.25 miles of elevated guideway, it will connect to six stations: three inside the Central Terminal Area, one at LAX’s Economy Parking facility, one connecting to Metro’s LAX/Metro Transit Center station (with transfers to the C and K lines) and one at LAX’s Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility. The total end-to-end travel time will be 10 minutes with a top speed of 47 miles per hour.

“LAX’s train will make life better for millions of people year after year. This is a critical step in our transformation of LAX to make it more welcoming, convenient and sustainable, and to enhance the airport as an economic engine for our region,” said John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “Completing this program with certainty is a top priority of LAX leadership, and this agreement does just that. The train will also make it easier for Angelenos to work at LAX, easing commutes and stress.”

The construction completion date is part of an agreement with the train’s developer, LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS). The Board and LINXS have agreed that LINXS will be paid an additional US$550m, largely to cover already completed extra work dating back to August 2018 and a longer than anticipated construction timeline. The agreement also appropriates an additional US$50m for contingencies. The construction of LAX’s train has created nearly 10,000 jobs to date.

“It is an honor to continue our partnership with LAWA and deliver a transportation system that will offer an elevated experience for travelers and Los Angeles residents alike,” commented LINXS constructors board member Shawn West. “Our team has worked on large and complex transit projects around the globe, and the transformation provided by the LAX people mover is poised to truly set the bar.”