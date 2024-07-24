SITA boosts baggage handling at San Francisco International Airport

SITA has completed delivery testing for its state-of-the-art Swift Drop self bag drop (SBD) units in the new Alaska Airlines location at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

Following a two-year relocation project from Terminal 2 to the new Terminal 1 for Alaska Airlines, this project will support SFO passenger processing and represents the first agent-facing ADA-compliant self bag drop in the USA, setting a new standard for accessibility in airport technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hensel Phelps on this groundbreaking project at SFO,” said Shawn Gregor, president of Americas at SITA. “Our Swift Drop, a solution created in collaboration with Alstef Group, represents the next phase of technology evolution for airports, offering an efficient, accessible and user-friendly solution for baggage handling. This project not only enhances capacity but also sets a new standard for ADA compliance in the US market.”

Faster processing

The automated bag drop units are designed to handle the increasing volume of passengers, ensuring efficient and seamless baggage processing at SFO. Within Terminal 1, there are now more gates and 24 new terminal positions, including the deployment of 25 Swift Drops with 15 standard units and 10 hybrid units (SBD and CUPPS). Each solution uses a 3D digital camera system to ensure a high first-time read rate of 95%, processing each bag in under 15 seconds.

“We are proud to be the first airport in the US to launch the SITA Swift Drop technology,” said SFO airport director Ivar C Satero. “As an airport serving a region of innovation, our customers expect to see forward-looking solutions that make air travel easier and more efficient. We are grateful to the entire team that made this extraordinary experience possible.”

Accessible bag drop

The ADA-compliant design ensures the technology is accessible to all passengers, including those with disabilities. The design allows passengers to easily roll their bags onto the unit, with minimal effort required for lifting and handling.

“Through our partnership with SITA, we’re able to offer our guests the first automated bag drop units at SFO. SITA’s contributions were instrumental in making opening day of our operations at Harvey Milk Terminal 1 a success; we’re excited to provide our guests with innovative technology that streamlines the check-in process and reduces congestion in our lobbies,” concluded Rick Hines, managing director of operations at Alaska Airlines.