LAX Terminal 6 refurbishment commences

Work has begun on the US$230m project to renovate Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which will include a complete overhaul of the gate areas and lounges, in addition to the replacement of passenger boarding bridges.

“LAX is bringing to life our vision for a reimagined airport from top to bottom, providing the very best terminals, transportation and services to our guests,” remarked Sean Burton, president, Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners. “Terminal 6 represents another opportunity to put our best foot forward to the world as we deliver on our infrastructure promises.”

The work in Terminal 6 includes improvements to how passengers access the US Customs and Border Protection’s Federal Inspection Station (FIS) and the modernization of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) security screening checkpoint, which will feature five automated screening lanes and three standard lanes. A drive-through bus gate, providing better access for passengers transferring to or from other terminals, is also part of the project.

“The modernization of Terminal 6 is a crucial piece of how we are elevating the guest experience at LAX through our industry-leading investments in technology, amenities and facilities,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “Along with our partners at Alaska Airlines, we are excited to begin work on this next terminal project, as we create a world-class airport for Los Angeles and our guests.”

The work on Terminal 6 is in addition to the concurrent construction of a Terminal Vertical Core, which will connect Terminals 5 and 6 to the future Automated People Mover train system, and it will continue in phases through 2023.

Four gate area holdrooms will be enlarged as part of the project, with renovations taking place in 11 other gate areas as the airport looks to create a cohesive design theme throughout the space. The project is being administered by Alaska Airlines, the leaseholder in Terminal 6, with Rivers & Christian serving as designer and PCL the lead contractor.