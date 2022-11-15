Leeds Bradford Airport starts check-in hall upgrade

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has embarked upon the first step of its long-term plans to modernize its existing terminal with an upgrade of check-in Hall A that will see the installation of 14 self-service kiosks, hybrid self-service automated bag drops and four self-service check-in e-gates, all provided by self-service technology company Elenium.

According to the airport, it has been over six years since it last made an investment in passenger-focused technology of this scale and the update is a significant step toward bringing LBA in line with the UK’s leading airports where self-service technology and processes like biometric identification are commonly deployed.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of LBA, said, “The upgrading of Hall A will future-proof LBA, bringing us in line with the world’s leading airports. It is also an early, yet crucial, component of the long-term modernization plans for our existing terminal, which will dramatically improve passenger and airline experience. Elenium’s industry-leading technology is a key part of these plans, and we’re looking forward to seeing it being used by our passengers soon.”

Aaron Hornlimann, CEO of Elenium, added, “We’re excited to be working with LBA to help it make its passenger experience world class and as seamless as possible. Combining speed and ease of use, our technology facilitates frictionless travel experiences, giving passengers more time to relax, explore and enjoy their journey. Improving infrastructure now, and getting the right technology, gives LBA a platform making the airport and airlines ready for the future.”

The work to reconfigure Hall A is expected to be complete by April 2023. Hall A will not be closed during the reconfiguration and day-to-day operations will not be adversely impacted.