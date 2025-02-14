LODD and Skyports Infrastructure unveil vertiport concept design for Abu Dhabi AAM network

AI-powered drone technology and autonomous aerial logistics company LODD and Skyports Infrastructure have unveiled vertiport designs to be developed across three strategic locations in Abu Dhabi. The project aims to enhance air mobility solutions, integrating them into the city’s transportation network to accelerate cargo movement and improve logistical efficiency in the capital.

Developing Abu Dhabi’s advanced air mobility (AAM)

LODD and Skyports have signed an MoU for the development of vertiport infrastructure which will connect key sites within Abu Dhabi, with the potential for enabling connectivity between other Emirates. The development of a vertiport network will support the operation of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and autonomous aerial logistics in the UAE.

Both parties provided insight into airspace evaluation, regulatory analysis and feasibility studies for three key locations in Abu Dhabi: Al Bateen, Yas Island and Khalifa Port. More than 34 stakeholders were involved and 14 potential sites were assessed, culminating in a detailed feasibility study submitted to the Abu Dhabi government.

Creating a future-ready air mobility network

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, emphasized, “Building vertiports represents a significant step toward integrating uncrewed aerial mobility into Abu Dhabi’s public transportation system. The designs are the result of extensive feasibility studies, fruitful collaboration with stakeholders, and a clear vision for scalable air mobility operations.

“Abu Dhabi serves as a global model for air mobility, thanks to its progressive systems. These vertiports will lay the foundation for a future-ready air mobility network, supporting both commercial eVTOL passenger services and autonomous aerial logistics.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, commented, “The unveiling of these designs and signing of an MOU highlights the progress being made to define and develop Abu Dhabi’s AAM infrastructure network. As our vertiport concept designs show, cargo is just as important to Abu Dhabi’s AAM future as passenger operations. The development of a comprehensive passenger and cargo network will enable us to bring wide ranging benefits to the Emirate, for both people and businesses.”

In related news, the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) recently selected Italian vertiport network operator UrbanV and Pax Aeroportos, the concessionaire of Campo de Marte and Jacarepaguá airports in Brazil, to implement a regulatory sandbox at Campo de Marte Airport (São Paulo). Click here to read the full story.