London Luton expands Prebook Security service

London Luton Airport has extended the hours for its free Prebook Security service that enables passengers to skip security queues by reserving a 30-minute slot ahead of their arrival at the airport.

Now open between 3am and 3pm, seven days a week, the service can be booked up to four days before departure and closes 60 minutes before arrival at security. The service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no registration or login required.

The extension of the Prebook Security service follows a successful trial period and follows a £20m (US$25m) refurbishment of the airport’s security hall.