London Gatwick awards construction contracts to support six-year capital investment program

London Gatwick has appointed 11 construction contractors and specialists across refreshed Building and Civils Frameworks, supporting delivery of the airport’s capital investment program for up to six years.

The selected suppliers will work across a range of infrastructure projects including pier refurbishments, electric vehicle charging station installations, self-check-in system enhancements and terminal facility upgrades. The announcement follows the launch of a Design Services Framework at the airport last year.

The frameworks are intended to support project delivery across five categories: asset replacement, expansion and capacity, process and efficiency, compliance and regulation, and service quality.

Capital programs director Alasdair Scobie said the frameworks were designed to improve both passenger experience and sustainability performance: “The Building and Civils Frameworks are the latest step in delivering London Gatwick’s ambitious capital investment program, designed to ensure enhanced efficiency and experience for passengers, and help the airport meet crucial sustainability targets.”

Fellow capital programs director Chris Elliott highlighted the frameworks’ structure as a deliberate effort to broaden supplier access: “We are delighted to onboard 11 new construction contractors, including contractors from across the region. The framework’s structure was specifically designed to improve access for SMEs, with 50% of contractors in the Lower Complexity category operating from local or regional offices.”

Aligned with the airport’s Decade of Change sustainability strategy, the frameworks include commitments to carbon management, local employment and social impact.

The 11 appointed framework partners are: 8build Limited, BP Installations, Camgo Electrical Ltd, Costain, Gatwick Construction, Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, M Group Transport (Rail and Aviation), Mace Construct, Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure, P J Carey (Contractors) Limited, and P J Hegarty & Sons.

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