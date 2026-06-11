Munich Airport combines regional and international brands in new T1 Pier

Munich Airport has revealed the retail line-up for the new T1 Pier for non-Schengen traffic, which has been operational since April 21, 2026. The 95,000m2 terminal area has been designed for international long-haul travelers and has capacity for up to six million passengers per year.

Central to the pier’s commercial offer is Munich Airport’s first walk-through duty-free store, positioned directly after security. The store brings together beauty, spirits and accessories in a single curated retail space, designed to generate commercial activity at the start of passengers’ dwell time.

The pier’s retail concept aims to balance international appeal with local identity, positioning Munich-connected brands such as the FC Bayern Fan Shop alongside global luxury and travel retail names.

A significant portion of the retail operation is run by Eurotrade Flughafen München Handels, a Munich Airport subsidiary.

“With the new Eurotrade spaces in the T1 Pier, we are creating a shopping experience that is consistently designed from the passenger’s perspective: easily accessible, high-quality and seamlessly integrated into the passenger flow,” said Sven Zahn, managing director of eurotrade Flughafen München Handels. “The walk-through duty-free store is a strong signal for the continued development of travel retail at Munich Airport.”

The pier’s design draws on Munich’s urban character alongside references to the Bavarian landscape, using natural materials, warm colors and clean lines. Retail, dining and services have been integrated with the terminal’s architecture and passenger flows rather than arranged as standalone units.

Third-party tenants operating alongside Eurotrade include TUMI, the FC Bayern Fan Shop and Capi Electronics. The broader brand mix spans BOSS, Polo Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Breitling, Luxury Bags, Lego, Sprüngli, Tripidi, Travelex, MyDutyFree and MyCorner.

Maria Dahlhaus, senior vice president commercial activities at Flughafen München, said, “The new T1 Pier offers brands an environment that is international, premium and at the same time unmistakably Bavarian. Together with many strong partners, we are creating an attractive marketplace at the heart of the T1 Pier – one that brings together premium travel essentials, powerful brand worlds and strong regional recognition to deliver a distinctive shopping experience.”

Related news, Vinci Airports marks decade at Kansai International with completion of Terminal 1 renovation and expansion