Qantas and Jetstar announce domestic services from Western Sydney International

Domestic flights are set to take off from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) with Qantas and Jetstar opening ticket sales for services connecting the new airport to Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

WSI CEO Simon Hickey confirmed that Jetstar flight JQ362 will be the first commercial passenger service to depart the airport, with an Airbus A320 scheduled to fly from WSI to the Gold Coast at 11am on Sunday, October 25, when the airport opens.

From that date onwards, Jetstar will operate up to 14 flights per week to Melbourne, four weekly flights to the Gold Coast and three weekly flights to Brisbane, using A320 aircraft with a capacity of up to 188 passengers.

Qantas operations will start on March 28, 2027, with four weekly flights to both Brisbane and Melbourne. Those services will be flown by QantasLink Embraer E190 aircraft, seating around 95 passengers including up to 10 in business class.

“These Qantas and Jetstar flights will give all of Sydney, especially Western Sydney-siders, more choice and flexibility to travel domestically, with both airlines’ services expected to grow over the years ahead, in line with demand,” Hickey said.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said the milestone had been years in the making: “We’re incredibly proud that Jetstar will be the first Australian airline to begin operations at Western Sydney International Airport and Qantas will follow early next year. Jetstar has an incredible history of growing new markets and being the first airline to launch will give one of the country’s fastest growing regions better access to low fares to some of our most popular destinations.”

Australian minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King described the opening as a significant moment for the region: “This is a project 15 years in the making and soon it will be Western Sydney’s gateway to the world.”

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