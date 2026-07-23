Vinci Airports submits key report for new Lisbon airport project

ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, a subsidiary of Vinci Airports, submitted the Engineering, Cost and Construction Report for the new Lisbon Luís de Camões Airport to Portugal’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing on July 16, marking a key milestone in the project.

The report consolidates the results of preliminary design studies, covering the airport’s functional program, operational capacity, multimodal connectivity and long-term structural solutions. By the end of July, the final Environmental Impact Assessment will be submitted to the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) and the government, in line with the schedule set out in the concession agreement. Once the relevant authorities have evaluated both documents, the detailed design and architectural phase will begin.

ANA and Vinci Airports said the submissions reaffirm their commitment to creating Portugal’s new international gateway, with the aim of delivering a modern, competitive and sustainable airport to support the country’s economic development. The new airport design is being developed by a multidisciplinary team of more than 250 engineers, specialists, technicians and environmental professionals, as part of a wider investment program to modernize airport infrastructure across ANA and Vinci Airports’ Portuguese network, including projects underway in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, the Azores and Madeira.

Luís de Camões Airport is designed to handle 56 million passengers per year upon opening and will include two runways, 120 aircraft stands, 194 self-service check-in kiosks and a passenger terminal of approximately 500,000m2, alongside technology intended to optimize operations and the passenger experience. The airport will be integrated into a wider multimodal network, including a planned third bridge over the Tagus River, a high-speed rail network and new road connections.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of concessions at Vinci and president of Vinci Airports, said, “With this significant new development, we are taking a key step in preparing for Lisbon’s future airport while continuing to invest heavily in the country’s current airport infrastructure. Vinci Airports thus reaffirms its commitment to putting its expertise, know-how and investment capacity at the service of Portugal’s ambitions, by developing modern, competitive and sustainable airport platforms, capable of meeting the growing demand for mobility, supporting economic development and accompanying the country’s environmental transition.”

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