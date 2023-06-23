London Gatwick expansion plans to generate 600 local construction jobs

London Gatwick Airport has estimated around 630 jobs will be created for local construction workers if its plans to bring its Northern Runway into routine use are given the go-ahead.

Gatwick intends to invest in its long-term future and is preparing a planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use, for departures, alongside its Main Runway. This low-impact plan is expected to improve resilience, reduce delays and provide a boost to the regional economy by supporting trade, tourism and new jobs.

These jobs would be generated across the county council areas of West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Kent, the unitary authority of Brighton and Hove, and the London Borough of Croydon, according to socio-economic studies commissioned by London Gatwick.

The majority of the local construction workers would be sourced from local authority areas in the airport’s immediate vicinity, including Reigate and Banstead, Crawley and Mid Sussex, with others across the wider region, in areas like Sutton, Mole Valley and Bromley, also benefiting.

London Gatwick estimates at the peak of developing the Northern Runway, nearly 1,400 construction jobs would be created nationally. These jobs will include professional-level management roles as well as engineers, plant operators, ground workers, concrete placing specialists, steel erectors, cladding and glaziers, building management system and fitout specialists. The roles would be split across all aspects of the Northern Runway project, including taxiway alterations, terminal building work, parking lots and highway projects.

Cedric Laurier, chief technical officer at London Gatwick, said, “The opportunities presented for local employment through Gatwick’s Northern Runway project are incredibly exciting for the region. To offer up to 1,400 new jobs in construction alone – with a significant proportion of these estimated to be using the local workforce – is great news. These new jobs will not only benefit workers now, but also our future workforce who are still in school or college.”

