Brisbane Airport CEO appointed to Australian Jet Zero Council

Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport Corporation, has been appointed to the Federal Government’s Australian Jet Zero Council to help ensure a sustainable aviation sector.

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King made the announcement in Canberra. Brisbane Airport will represent airports across the county on the inaugural council. Gert-Jan de Graaff is also chair of the major airport group at the Australian Airports Association. The airport position on the council will be rotated on an annual basis.

Brisbane Airport Corporation has reported that it is on track to be net zero (scope 1 and 2) by 2025. Brisbane Airport was also the first Australian airport to receive global recognition for sustainability, having achieved Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI).

De Graaff said, “Aviation accounts for 2-3% of global emissions. The beauty of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is that it can be used right now with immediate benefits with existing infrastructure and aircraft. But we don’t have local production. Australia needs a domestic SAF industry, and it’s a very exciting time to be part of the first-ever Australian Jet Zero Council to be chaired by Minister King. Not only does Brisbane Airport want a cleaner and greener aviation industry but we know many passengers do too, along with our airline partners.”

In an exclusive Passenger Terminal World interview, Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport Corporation, discussed the company's motivations behind crafting a world-leading sustainable airport city, ahead of his speech at Passenger Terminal Conference 2023 in March.

