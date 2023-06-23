Materna IPS equips Kempegowda Airport with self-service bag solution

Materna IPS has equipped Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) in India with 34 self-bag-drop (SBDs) systems.

The SBDs are equipped with artificial intelligence-based dimensional and conveyability detection to ensure smooth and secure baggage drop. Other features, such as biometrics, can be added at a later stage depending on the airport’s requirements. The integration of an excess baggage payment solution is in progress.

BLR Airport inaugurated its new Terminal 2 (T2) in November 2022. The terminal follows a garden aesthetic, to align with Bengaluru’s “garden city” reputation. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of BLR Airport, chose the supplier based on their collaboration in the past – in 2019, Materna IPS implemented its self-service solutions in the airport’s Terminal 1. In February 2023, the Flex.Go systems were put into operation, with Air Asia India and Air Vistara being the first airlines to offer the technology to their passengers.

Dr Georg Oschmann, managing director of Materna IPS, emphasized, “Everyone involved is absolutely honored to take our collaboration with Bangalore International Airport further and we want to thank BIAL for their continued trust in our products.”

For more key self-service updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.