Dormakaba acquires Airsphere

Airport passenger and security systems provider Dormakaba has acquired Airsphere, which specializes in passenger management systems for airports.

Founded in 2010 and based in Seefeld, Germany, Airsphere offers software focused on the automation of passenger processes. The company’s products are deployed at more than 250 airports and its eGate software is currently deployed in more than 8,000 e-gates worldwide.

Airsphere will continue to operate independently in the market, supporting both Dormakaba customers and its own established client base.

The parties have agreed not to disclose further details and the financial terms of the transaction.

Related, American Airlines to introduce electronic boarding gates at DFW