Terminal modernization project underway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Nigeria is undergoing a comprehensive terminal remodeling, according to a recent announcement from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The project includes structural reinforcement, smart passenger-processing systems, modern baggage handling technology, upgraded security architecture, improved aprons, redesigned passenger flow systems, expanded access roads and new surveillance infrastructure. It is being executed while flight operations continue.

FAAN said MMIA will introduce electronic gates, biometric processing, upgraded screening systems and updated security infrastructure. The aim is to improve traffic flow while expanding passenger handling capacity.

“The goal is not cosmetic improvement,” said Henry Agbebire, director of public affairs and consumer protection at FAAN. “The goal is transformation. At completion, MMIA is projected to witness a significant rise in passenger handling capacity, improved turnaround efficiency, enhanced security coordination and a more globally competitive travel experience. Nigeria is moving away from the era where its busiest airport symbolized congestion and aging infrastructure. It is moving toward an era where its gateways reflect innovation, resilience, efficiency and global relevance.”

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