Major expansion project approved for Austin-Bergstrom International

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has announced that the Austin City Council has approved all major expansion projects on its September 26 agenda to move forward with professional services contracts, paving the way for the design and construction of new airport facilities at AUS.

Journey With AUS is the airport’s comprehensive expansion program to increase capacity and infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the region. In concourse B, a new, 20-gate midfield concourse will be built to meet the airport’s long-term passenger activity level demand, with modern boarding areas and numerous concession spaces. It will be directly connected with the Barbara Jordan Terminal and completion is expected in 2030. A new arrivals and departures hall will add expanded ticketing and check-in areas, consolidated security checkpoints, additional tenants and an expanded baggage claim area.

Landside improvements will include replacing the Red Garage with a new parking garage, surface lots and an improved roadway, and a larger curbside for passenger drop-off to the new arrivals and departures hall.

Airside, the airport’s airfield will have new parallel midfield taxiways to better connect AUS’s two runways and to support an efficient operation of Concourse B and future concourses. In addition, various critical airport utilities will be upgraded, including a new central utility plant to heat and cool an expanded AUS.

The Council approval authorizes the airport to enter into a contract with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for the design and Austin Commercial for the construction of the arrivals and departures hall project, and with Hensel Phelps Construction Company for the construction of a new 20+ gate midfield concourse.

The airport says travelers will work on active improvement and expansion projects, including the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint 3 expansion and a project to add more space and baggage carousels to the Federal Inspection Services facility that arriving international travelers use to collect bags and pass through US Customs and Border Protection processing.

