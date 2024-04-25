Austin-Bergstrom Airport breaks ground on expansion project

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas has broken ground on the 75,000ft2 Journey With AUS expansion project, which will expand TSA screening, the outbound baggage handling system and more.

Project goals

The West Infill and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint 3 Expansion project will span four levels, delivering: six to eight additional security lanes at TSA Checkpoint 3, streamlining the screening process and reducing wait times for travelers; the completion of the new outbound baggage handling system, which will increase capacity for checked luggage screening, ensuring efficient and timely processing of luggage; expanded ticketing counters and kiosks to accommodate the growing number of passengers passing through the airport; and new offices for AUS and TSA staff, providing improved working environments for airport personnel. Alongside these goals, the airport will also pursue an Austin Energy Green Building (AEGB) 3-star rating.

The project will also encompass areas such as apron space, concourse capacity and a new mezzanine level. Additionally, enhancements to mechanical, electrical and IT systems are part of the project to ensure seamless operations and maximum efficiency.

Enabling construction

This project, which is partially funded by US$15.9m dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will open to the traveling public in 2026. Like all projects within the airport’s Journey With AUS program, funding does not come from local Austin taxpayer dollars, but from traditional airport improvement funding mechanisms, such as airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, future revenue bond proceeds and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

The groundbreaking follows enabling construction and coordination for the project that began in the autumn of 2023. One of the most significant changes for travelers during the construction of the West Infill and TSA Checkpoint 3 Expansion has been the closure of the original Checkpoint 3. Originally a two-lane checkpoint, Checkpoint 3 closed to travelers in early February. Airport officials worked with TSA to add two lanes to Checkpoint 2 West ensuring no loss of TSA screening capacity or equipment despite the checkpoint closure.

Robert Goode, City of Austin assistant city manager, said, “As Austin grows, so does our airport. Near-term projects like this one will provide much-needed relief on busy days as soon as possible, while we continue to work alongside our airline partners to envision the future of an expanded, modern AUS that will meet the needs of both airlines and travelers alike.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion and improvement at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. As the demand for air travel continues to soar, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing passenger experiences while maintaining current airport operations,” said Ghizlane Badawi, CEO of Austin Airport and director for the City of Austin Department of Aviation. “We are moving forward with purpose and urgency to ensure that Austin-Bergstrom remains a vital hub for travelers, fostering connectivity and convenience for all who pass through our terminal.”

