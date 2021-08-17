McCarran Airport completes US$13m concourse revamp

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, has completed the US$13m renovation of Concourse C.

Beginning in October 2020, the project involved replacing the carpet in the walkways with terrazzo flooring and installing Gerflor vinyl flooring in the hold rooms.

The old gate podiums were removed and replaced with sleeker, more space-efficient models, enabling contractors to add an extra 650 modern seats and bringing the total number of charging outlets to approximately 700.

McCarran undertook the project during the height of the pandemic to limit the impact to passengers traveling with Southwest Airlines, the airport’s busiest carrier.

“We are excited that this modernized C Concourse is welcoming visitors back to Las Vegas,” said Joe Rajchel, spokesperson for McCarran International Airport. “From additional charging outlets and seating to floors that not only dazzle but are more functional, travelers will get an experience in line with this world class destination.”