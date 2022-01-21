Montrose Regional Airport begins terminal expansion project

A US$40m terminal expansion project has begun at Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado.

After seven years of planning, the Montrose Regional Airport terminal expansion project was approved by the Montrose Board of County Commissioners in September 2021. Around US$12m of the project is being funded by a Federal Aviation Administration grant from the Airport Improvement Fund.

The terminal expansion is part of the 2022 Montrose County proposed budget of US$121m that the Montrose Board of County Commissioners has formally adopted. The adopted budget will be announced when it has been certified by the state.

Jon Waschbusch, county manager of Montrose, said, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work of our team. Over the past two years we have streamlined the budget process – making things easier for our team internally and continuing to deliver on the county’s commitment to financial transparency. The county remains in strong financial condition and we are continually updating our models and projections to assure financial sustainability.”

Sue Hansen, county commissioner, said, “I firmly believe 2022 will be a banner year for Montrose County. The terminal expansion will significantly improve accessibility for passengers, provide added opportunities for growth at the airport and continue the airport’s history as a major economic contributor for the area.”