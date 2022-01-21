Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports install ITA Airways lounges

ITA Airways has opened the Piazza di Spagna lounge at Rome Fiumicino airport and the Piazza della Scala” lounge at Milan Linate.

The Piazza di Spagna Lounge is in Rome Fiumicino’s E boarding area and covers approximately 1,000m2 with 200 seats. Inside, there are rooms for private meetings, which can be booked in advance, and a separate lounge for children. The Piazza della Scala Lounge is on the first floor of the Schengen boarding area at Milan Linate and covers an area of over 400m2 with 54 seats.

Both lounges offer wi-fi connectivity, TV screens broadcasting daily news and a display to check flight departure times. These lounges are open to all passengers with a business class ticket throughout the company’s network. Premium and executive members of the Volare loyalty program and Elite Plus SkyTeam members departing to all destinations are also accepted.

The lounges have been designed to showcase the region’s characters. The light blue color of the new ITA Airways livery represents the Italian national sports team and is intended to symbolize unity, cohesion and national pride. The catering service serves Italian food and wine. The catering is divided into two sections, breakfast and the full-day service. At the Piazza di Spagna Lounge, a hot meal is offered to passengers booked on the morning flight to New York.

Additionally, the lounges offer the company’s Online Newsstand, a contactless reading experience that is freely available to passengers, in lounges and on their flights. Created in partnership with the digital newspaper distribution service PressReader, the digital newsstand provides passengers with online access to preferred content from over 7,000 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in over 60 languages.

Giovanni Perosino, chief marketing officer of ITA Airways, said, “I am very happy to announce today these two great novelties that mark another step forward for ITA Airways, which was born just over 100 days ago. Both services are part of our strategy of making the customer feel at the center of our attention thanks to a strongly personalized and detailed offer, which is further confirming our commitment to an increasingly digital and innovative company. This is just the beginning as additional important news are planned for the upcoming months.”