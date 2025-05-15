ONDA launches two tenders for new terminal at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport

Morocco’s National Airports Office (Office National Des Aéroports – ONDA) has launched two international calls for expressions of interest for the construction of the new terminal at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport, in the run-up to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

ONDA’s vision for the future

The objective is to increase the airport’s annual capacity to 35 million passengers per year from its current capacity of 15 million annual passengers. With an estimated investment of MAD 15bn (US$1.6bn), the terminal at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport is to be completed by the end of 2029 and is projected to single-handedly accommodate an additional 20 million passengers per year.

This flagship project is part of ONDA’s Airports 2030 vision, a strategy based on smarter, greener and more connected infrastructure. The future terminal is slated to integrate the latest technologies in global aviation: a seamless and digitalized passenger experience, energy sustainability, climate resilience and operational excellence. It will also house an integrated TGV rail station, connecting Casablanca Airport to Rabat in 30 minutes and to Marrakech in less than an hour.

Expressions of interest

For the first expression of interest, ONDA is looking for a program manager, responsible for supporting ONDA in the overall supervision of the project (terminal building, runways, taxi area, ancillary buildings) and the coordination of all stakeholders, in accordance with international standards.

In the second, the organization is seeking a builder or consortium, which will be responsible for the detailed engineering and construction of the new terminal, including the integration of airport systems supplied by third parties.

