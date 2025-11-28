America’s largest Lego travel store opens at Philadelphia International Airport

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) can now enjoy the new Lego store, which opened in the airport’s B/C Connector on November 25 and is the retailer’s largest travel location in the Americas.

The 93m2 store, which is being run by Airport Retail Stores, provides an interactive retail experience for customers and includes a Philadelphia Lego Mummer sculpture composed entirely of Lego bricks. The Mummers Parade is a family-friendly celebration that has entertained visitors from Philadelphia and beyond for more than 120 years.

“We are excited to welcome the Lego airport store to Philadelphia International Airport, and congratulate our partner, Airport Retail Stores, on the official opening,” said Annette Rosendahl, head of travel retail expansion for The Lego Group. “We celebrate that this store is our largest travel store in the Americas, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to offer the passengers of Philadelphia International Airport a fun and memorable experience in the Lego store.

“Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow. This fantastic Lego store offers an immersive brand experience that allows Philadelphia travelers to engage with our brand.”

