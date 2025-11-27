Virtual tower goes live at Hamad International Airport

A new virtual tower (vTWR) has gone into operation at Hamad International Airport (HIA) – the first large-scale digital tower system to be certified by safety regulators in the Middle East.

The vTWR, which officially went live in February 2025, has been provided by Searidge Technologies in partnership with ADB Safegate and NATS. The companies have collaborated closely with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the HIA team to support the Western Taxiway and Stand Development Project – an ambitious expansion that significantly increased the complexity of airside operations. Due to the physical distance and line-of-sight limitations from the traditional ATC tower, QCAA adopted a hybrid digital tower. This solved the line-of-sight issues without needing to build a secondary tower, all while maintaining the highest levels of safety, surveillance and efficiency, according to Searidge.

Built on Chorus, Searidge’s open airside digital platform, the HIA vTWR remotely manages ground operations using an ultra-high-definition, 360° visual system that gives controllers full situational awareness of the western expansion area. Chorus enables an ecosystem-driven approach by giving HIA true ownership of its operational data – allowing systems to connect, scale and evolve on the airport’s terms, according to Searidge. The advanced hybrid solution integrates with existing airport systems, including ADB Safegate’s OneControl, A-SMGCS surveillance and ATM flight data.

The solution features four virtual tower controller working positions, two in the ATC tower and two in the Back-Up & Approach Training Center (BUATC), providing operational redundancy and training flexibility. Powered by Aimee, Searidge’s AI engine, the vTWR also delivers intelligent detection and real-time safety alerts to enhance operational performance.

Eissa Al-Meabid, head of air traffic control in QCAA’s Air Navigation Department, explained, “The successful implementation and certification of the Virtual Tower at Hamad International Airport marks a major milestone in our journey toward smarter, safer and more resilient airport operations. This achievement reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology that supports growth, enhances safety and ensures operational excellence. We’re proud to lead this regional first, made possible through a strong collaboration with our partners and regulators.”

Moodie Cheikh, CEO of Searidge Technologies, added, “We’re proud to support QCAA and Hamad International Airport in delivering this pioneering system. The successful deployment and certification of the HIA Virtual Tower is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. It’s not just a technological achievement, it’s a new standard for airside operations in the region that drives a smart, seamless airport.”

